Trump vs. Harris preliminary results: Whom did your neighborhood vote for?

By Koko Nakajima
 and Phi Do
  • Statewide, less than 56 percent of the expected vote is in. Mail-in ballots are still being received and counted.
  • Los Angeles County’s preliminary results by precinct includes all votes tallied on election night. Orange County results are as of Wednesday evening.
  • Preliminary data for San Diego show results for first 961,000 ballots counted.

Former President Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House on Wednesday. While Harris won all of California’s 54 electoral college votes, a closer look at precinct results reveals regions where Trump easily won the majority as well as competitive areas where no party had a stronghold.

Explore the precinct results from Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties and see how your neighborhood voted.

The maps will be updated with additional preliminary data until the final certified results are released in December. Precinct boundaries and vote counts were provided by each county’s registrar of voters. To protect privacy, the map does not provide information about precincts with fewer than 10 votes.

Koko Nakajima

Koko Nakajima is a data and graphics journalist at the Los Angeles Times.

Phi Do

Phi Do is a data journalist for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, she helped develop databases for Voice of OC and wrote for the Santa Barbara Independent and the Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara where she created a new data journalism section at the student newspaper, the Daily Nexus. When not reporting, she spends her time making films and playing D&D. Tips can be sent to Signal: (213) 267-3953.

