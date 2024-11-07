Trump vs. Harris preliminary results: Whom did your neighborhood vote for?

- Statewide, less than 56 percent of the expected vote is in. Mail-in ballots are still being received and counted.
- Los Angeles County’s preliminary results by precinct includes all votes tallied on election night. Orange County results are as of Wednesday evening.
- Preliminary data for San Diego show results for first 961,000 ballots counted.
Former President Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House on Wednesday. While Harris won all of California’s 54 electoral college votes, a closer look at precinct results reveals regions where Trump easily won the majority as well as competitive areas where no party had a stronghold.
Explore the precinct results from Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties and see how your neighborhood voted.
Leading by more votes
More votes per square feet
Harris
Trump
Tie
Leading by more votes
More votes per square feet
Tie
Harris
Trump
Leading by more votes
More votes per square feet
Harris
Tie
Trump
The maps will be updated with additional preliminary data until the final certified results are released in December. Precinct boundaries and vote counts were provided by each county’s registrar of voters. To protect privacy, the map does not provide information about precincts with fewer than 10 votes.
