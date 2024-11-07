Trump vs. Harris preliminary results: Whom did your neighborhood vote for?

Former President Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House on Wednesday. While Harris won all of California’s 54 electoral college votes, a closer look at precinct results reveals regions where Trump easily won the majority as well as competitive areas where no party had a stronghold.

Explore the precinct results from Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties and see how your neighborhood voted.

Leading by more votes More votes per square feet Harris Trump Tie Leading by more votes More votes per square feet Tie Harris Trump Leading by more votes More votes per square feet Harris Tie Trump Select a county to view on the map Los Angeles Orange San Diego

The maps will be updated with additional preliminary data until the final certified results are released in December. Precinct boundaries and vote counts were provided by each county’s registrar of voters. To protect privacy, the map does not provide information about precincts with fewer than 10 votes.