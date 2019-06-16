Ducks expected to hire Dallas Eakins as their next coach

Dallas Eakins is expected to be announced Monday as the next Ducks coach.
Eakins is set to take over for the fired Randy Carlyle, the Los Angeles Times has learned, having coached the team’s minor league affiliate San Diego Gulls for four seasons.
This would be his second NHL coaching opportunity following an 18-month tenure with the Edmonton Oilers that ended in his firing in 2014. With the Ducks, Eakins has helped grow the franchise’s prospects, such as Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour, and more recently Maxime Comtois, Sam Steel, Max Jones and 2018 top draft pick Isac Lundestrom.
Eakins has a successful minor league coaching background. He took the Toronto Marlies to two division titles and the Calder Cup Final in 2012. In San Diego, he has taken the Gulls to the playoffs in three of four seasons and headed a run to the Western Conference final this season.