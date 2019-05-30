Ducks' search for a coach moving into high gear

Eakins took the Gulls to the American Hockey League’s Western Conference final, where they were eliminated Monday. He has built a case for the Ducks’ head coaching position, having guided their prospects for four seasons and taken the Gulls to at least the second round of the playoffs in three of those years. Some of those prospects, such as Maxime Comtois, Sam Steel, Max Jones and Troy Terry, offered optimism in an awful Ducks season that led Murray to question the character of some players.