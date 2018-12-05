The outlook for Daniel Sprong and his new Ducks teammates is getting sunnier

“There’s no reason we can’t. It’s a matter of getting that consistency in our game where we’re playing period in, period out,” team captain Ryan Getzlaf said, noting they were flat in the early going at Washington and sabotaged their cause by taking penalties before their resilience kicked in. “We were in a pretty tough spot after a long stretch at home where we didn’t play well on any kind of consistent basis. So we’ve built over the last five games an ability to play at a higher level for a longer period of time. We’re definitely not where we want to be but better than when we left. It’s a long year. As long as we can hang around and put together stretches, we’ve just got to grind away and get our lineup going the way we want it to, all the time.”