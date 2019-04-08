Ducks' exit interviews come earlier than they have in last seven seasons

"We have to find some options for me. Not just for hockey, but for my life," the center said Sunday, two days after the Ducks' season ended. "Simple things, like putting on socks in the morning, are tough. ... I was in a good spot, and it's just the grind of the season. The back-to-back games, and the four games in six nights. That's what broke me down and broke my hip down over the course of the year."