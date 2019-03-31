Advertisement

Rickard Rakell scores three in second period to lead Ducks past Oilers 5-1

By Associated Press
Mar 30, 2019 | 10:15 PM
| EDMONTON, Alberta
Ducks' Rickard Rakell (67) celebrates a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Andrej Sekera (2) skates past during the second period. (Jason Franson / Associated Press)

Rickard Rakell scored three goals in the second period, powering the Anaheim Ducks past the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night.

Corey Perry and Devin Shore also scored for the Ducks, who have won two of their last three.

Edmonton ended John Gibson's shutout bid with 6:51 left in the game on Sam Gagner's goal. Gibson finished with 30 saves while sending the Oilers to their second loss in a row.

Shortly after Jakob Silfverberg rang a shot off the post, Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen got a piece of Perry's shot with his glove, only to see it trickle behind him into the net to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 4:43 remaining in the opening period.

The Ducks took a two-goal lead 1:21 into the second period when Silfverberg kept the puck in at the line and sent it to Rakell, who scored on a one-timer.

Rakell made it 3-0 at the 8:48 mark when he backhanded in a rebound for his second goal of the night and his sixth in the past five games.

Rakell completed the natural hat trick with 4:47 left to play in the second. Anthony Stolarz replaced Koskinen in net after that goal.

Anaheim added to its lead 1:29 into the third when Shore scored on a blast off of a faceoff.

Ducks defenseman Jake Dotchin was ejected early in the game once it was discovered he had officially been listed as a scratch.

