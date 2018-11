Update: The Avalanche began play Saturday with the leading scorer in the league, Mikko Rantanen with 29 points. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (26) was tied with three others for second-most points. Colorado averages 3.53 goals a game, second in the league. The Ducks are 30th in the 31-team league with an average of 2.05 goals a game. The Kings (1.94) are the only team behind Anaheim.