Up next for the Ducks: Sunday at Nashville

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Nov 24, 2018 | 11:20 AM
Edmonton's Zack Kassian (44) battles Jacob Larsson (32) of the Anaheim Ducks for position during the second period of a game at Honda Center on Nov. 23. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

When: Sunday, 5 p.m. PST.

On the air: TV: Channel 13; Radio: 830.

Update: After 11 of 13 games at Honda Center (and the road games were at Staples Center and Las Vegas), the Ducks finally will spend an extended time on a trip. Besides Nashville, the Ducks will play at Tampa Bay, Florida, Carolina and Washington before returning home. The Ducks beat the Predators 2-1 in a shootout Nov. 12 at Honda Center, a rare setback for Nashville. The Predators began play Saturday tied with Tampa Bay for the most points (33) in the league.

