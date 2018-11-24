Up next for the Ducks: Sunday at Nashville

Update: After 11 of 13 games at Honda Center (and the road games were at Staples Center and Las Vegas), the Ducks finally will spend an extended time on a trip. Besides Nashville, the Ducks will play at Tampa Bay, Florida, Carolina and Washington before returning home. The Ducks beat the Predators 2-1 in a shootout Nov. 12 at Honda Center, a rare setback for Nashville. The Predators began play Saturday tied with Tampa Bay for the most points (33) in the league.