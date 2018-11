Update: With four wins in their last five games, and points in six of their last seven, the Ducks have climbed to within one point of first place in the Pacific Division. Anaheim is 2-1 on a five-game trip, with victories on consecutive nights at Tampa Bay and Florida. The Ducks are still among the worst-scoring teams in the league (30th at 2.22 goals a game), but they’re winning because they are 10th in goals allowed (2.78).