Up next for the Ducks: Sunday at Washington

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Dec 01, 2018 | 1:15 PM
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, right, collides with Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler on March 6. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

When: Noon PST.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

Update: The Ducks earned the 400th road victory in franchise history when they beat Carolina 2-1 in overtime on Friday. It’s been a very successful trip for the Ducks, who have won three in a row after dropping the opener in Nashville. The defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals have won seven in a row, but will be without Tom Wilson, who was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey’s Brett Seney on Friday. A match penalty comes with an automatic suspension that the NHL must review before it can be rescinded.

