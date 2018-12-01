Up next for the Ducks: Sunday at Washington

Update: The Ducks earned the 400th road victory in franchise history when they beat Carolina 2-1 in overtime on Friday. It’s been a very successful trip for the Ducks, who have won three in a row after dropping the opener in Nashville. The defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals have won seven in a row, but will be without Tom Wilson, who was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey’s Brett Seney on Friday. A match penalty comes with an automatic suspension that the NHL must review before it can be rescinded.