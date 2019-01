Update: The Ducks haven’t played since a 2-1 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Monday pushed their winless streak to six games (0-4-2). Vegas has given up a total of three goals in a four-game winning streak. The Golden Knights have dominated the two games with the Ducks this season, winning 3-1 at Anaheim on Oct. 20 and 5-0 at Las Vegas on Nov. 14.