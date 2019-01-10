Up next for the Ducks: Friday vs. Pittsburgh

Update: Since the Ducks beat the Penguns 4-2 in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17, the teams have dramatically gone in opposite directions. The Ducks haven’t won a game since, going 0-6-3. The Penguins have won nine of 10, led again by superstar center Sidney Crosby. In his 14th season, the three-time Stanley Cup champion leads Pittsburgh in goals (20) and assists (33). This is the last home game for the Ducks until Jan. 23. They play five straight on the road beginning Sunday at Winnipeg, Canada.