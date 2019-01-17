Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild: Thursday preview

Update: The Ducks made their second trade in three days, acquiring center Justin Kloos from Minnesota in exchange for left wing Pontus Aberg. Kloos, 25, had 12 goals and 30 points in 34 games for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season. Aberg, 25, had 11 goals and 19 points in 37 games for the Ducks this season, but was a healthy scratch the last four games. The Ducks also placed Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Kesler (lower-body injuries) on injured reserve and assigned Patrick Eaves to the team’s AHL affiliate in San Diego on a long-term injury conditioning loan. They recalled right wing Troy Terry, left wing Max Jones and defenseman Andrej Sustr from San Diego and reassigned right wing Kiefer Sherwood and defenseman Jake Dotchin to the Gulls.