Update: The surprising Coyotes have won six in a row and are only two points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper is 15-3-3 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average since Jan. 1. This is the fourth meeting between the teams, with the Coyotes having won twice in Anaheim and the Ducks once in Arizona.