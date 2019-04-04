Youngsters Max Jones and Sam Steel spark Ducks over Flames

“I think I’ve done a really good job with the way I’ve been playing; I can score goals and make things happen,” said Jones, 21, whose father, Brad, played 148 games in the NHL. “I think [the coaches] wanted me, maybe the last 10 games, 11 games ... to tune up the small parts of my game defensively. Just making sure I’m playing the right way ... I was trying to score so much that it just wasn’t working out for me.”