Fan finds kidney donor by holding up sign at Penguins game

A Pittsburgh Penguins fan has a new kidney thanks to the help of social media.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports Kelly Sowatsky had been on the organ transplant waiting list since 2015. Desperate for a new kidney, she attended the team's hockey game in March with a sign telling potential donors to give her a call.
The Penguins posted a photo on Twitter of Sowatsky's sign, which caught the eye of fellow fan Jeff Lynd, who lives nearly 300 miles away in Delaware.
Lynd told the team he had an instinct he was going to be the one to give her a kidney.
The two were a match and they underwent a successful surgery Nov. 6.
Sowatsky says both Lynd and the Penguins helped save her life. She nicknamed her new kidney “Sidney the Kidney” after Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.