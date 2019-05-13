Ducks' Ryan Kesler likely out for 2019-20 season after hip surgery

Ducks center Ryan Kesler underwent hip resurfacing surgery last week to relieve the pain that has made his everyday life difficult and has compromised his career. Ducks general manager Bob Murray said in a statement released Monday it’s unlikely Kesler will play next season but that the club “will support any decision he makes about his future playing career.”
Kesler, 34, played 60 games last season. His final game was on March 6, the 1,001st of his career. He underwent hip surgery in 2017 and played only 44 games in the 2017-18 season.
According to the news release issued by the Ducks, surgery was performed on Kesler’s right hip last Thursday in New York and the procedure was termed successful. The release said hip resurfacing is a bone-preserving hip replacement that can provide pain relief and increase function in normal activities of daily living. It also said there’s a possibility Kesler could play again “following a lengthy recovery.”
Murray added, “As we all know, Ryan has been fiercely battling his condition for quite some time. I’ve been extremely impressed by his determination to play despite being significantly injured. At this point, Ryan needs to think about his life and family. The pain he felt was significant and we agree with his decision to have this surgery. While it’s unlikely he will play in 2019-20, we will support any decision he makes about his future playing career. He deserves the utmost respect, which he will receive from the entire Ducks organization as he contemplates his future.”
Kesler said in the release, “At this point in my career, this surgery was the best option for my quality of life. The pain I was suffering has been greatly reduced since the procedure, and I’m grateful for that. While my playing future is unknown, I’m in a good place.
“I want to thank all the doctors and trainers as part of ‘Team Kesler,’ my teammates, my agent Kurt Overhardt, the Ducks organization, the fans, and most importantly, my family, for their support. I’m extremely appreciative of everyone who has helped me through the process. I look forward to spending more time with my family and doing everyday activities without pain.”