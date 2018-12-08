Ducks extend contract of GM Bob Murray

Murray, who joined the Ducks as senior vice president of hockey operations in 2005, has built a stockpile of talented young players but also has given burdensome long-term contracts to players such as Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler. He also supported coach Randy Carlyle through a tough stretch earlier this season when the Ducks were winless in seven games and in danger of falling hopelessly out of playoff contention. They lost at home to Carolina on Friday but before that had won five straight games and seven of eight.