Ducks extend contract of GM Bob Murray

The Ducks have extended the contract of general manager Bob Murray for two seasons, taking him through 2021-22. The club made the announcement Saturday morning.
The Ducks have drafted and developed players well under Murray’s leadership and they’ve made the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. They’ve reached the Western Conference final in two of the past four seasons but have not reached the Stanley Cup final since they won the championship in 2007, when Murray was an assistant to Brian Burke.
Murray, who joined the Ducks as senior vice president of hockey operations in 2005, has built a stockpile of talented young players but also has given burdensome long-term contracts to players such as Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler. He also supported coach Randy Carlyle through a tough stretch earlier this season when the Ducks were winless in seven games and in danger of falling hopelessly out of playoff contention. They lost at home to Carolina on Friday but before that had won five straight games and seven of eight.
“Bob has created a winning organization with his commitment and expertise,” Ducks chief executive Michael Schulman said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be in a position where expectations are high virtually every season, thanks in large part to Bob and his staff. We passionately share a common goal — bringing another Stanley Cup to Orange County.”
Murray said in the statement, “It’s an honor to work for a great organization, led by terrific ownership. Having a successful franchise is a group effort, and I’m grateful for the efforts of many, including my entire hockey operations staff.”