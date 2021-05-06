Why the Dodgers are haunted by Chavez Ravine ghosts | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Fernandomania @ 40 explores the forming of the perfect storm that made Fernandomania possible. More than 1,800 families in the Chavez Ravine communities – La Loma, Palo Verde and Bishop -- were asked to leave their homes starting in 1950, because the City of Los Angeles believed the land could be better utilized for build public housing. Some sold their property, others were forced d out due to draconian eminent domain laws.



In the end, the public housing idea was a political non-starter, but not long after the City of Los Angeles designated the land for public use, it was used as the bait to lure the Dodgers away from Brooklyn in 1958 – leaving large swaths of displaced Angelenos resentful of the Dodgers for occupying the land at Chavez Ravine. For many, those feelings of resentment lingered, until Fernando Valenzula’s rookie season in 1981.



