Carson Palmer in his new role: dad in Idaho
Carson Palmer, who won the 2002 Heisman Trophy with USC and played 15 years in the NFL, is now living a quiet life in Idaho with his wife and kids.
Carson Palmer takes his children out to dinner in Ketchum, Idaho. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer tries to feed a mud cake dessert to son Carter at a dinner in Ketchum. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer walks to the car with daughters Bries, left, and Elle, right, after a dinner out. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer drives his family home after dinner in Ketchum. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer shepherds his children out of the house on the way to school. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer plays with son Carter before tucking him into bed. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer watches TV with the family. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
The Palmer family at home after school. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer is pelted with a snowball while posing for a portrait with his children in Ketchum, Idaho, on Dec. 10. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer tucks his children into bed. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer negotiates bedtime with son Fletch. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer talks to friend Guy Robbins about fly fishing and their love for the sport. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Then USC coach Pete Carroll congratulates Palmer after a 44-13 victory over Notre Dame in 2002. (Richard Hartog / Los Angeles Times )
Palmer played 15 seasons in the NFL, including on the Arizona Cardinals. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
The Palmer family, from left: Bries, Fletch, Carson, Carter, Shaelyn and Elle. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
