Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Carson Palmer takes his children, from left, Fletch, Bries, Carter and Elle out to dinner in Ketchum, Idaho, on Dec. 10.
15 Images

Carson Palmer in his new role: dad in Idaho

Carson Palmer, who won the 2002 Heisman Trophy with USC and played 15 years in the NFL, is now living a quiet life in Idaho with his wife and kids.

Carson Palmer takes his children out to dinner in Ketchum, Idaho. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer tries to feed a mud cake dessert to son Carter at a dinner in Ketchum. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer walks to the car with daughters Bries, left, and Elle, right, after a dinner out. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer drives his family home after dinner in Ketchum. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer shepherds his children out of the house on the way to school. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer plays with son Carter before tucking him into bed. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer watches TV with the family. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
The Palmer family at home after school. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer is pelted with a snowball while posing for a portrait with his children in Ketchum, Idaho, on Dec. 10.  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer tucks his children into bed. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer negotiates bedtime with son Fletch. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Palmer talks to friend Guy Robbins about fly fishing and their love for the sport. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Then USC coach Pete Carroll congratulates Palmer after a 44-13 victory over Notre Dame in 2002.  (Richard Hartog / Los Angeles Times )
Palmer played 15 seasons in the NFL, including on the Arizona Cardinals. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
The Palmer family, from left: Bries, Fletch, Carson, Carter, Shaelyn and Elle. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
1/15