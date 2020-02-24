6 Images
L.A. pays final respects to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at ‘Celebration of Life’ memorial
Kobe Bryant memorial gallery
Mia Tervia takes a photo of a Kobe Bryant diorama outside Staples Center by artist is Fletcher Collins. Collins, from Elizabethtown North Carolina, drove the diorama 2600 to show his love for the NBA legend. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
People with tickets to the Kobe Bryant memorial line up along Olympic Boulevard. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Security is tight as fans gather outside Staples Center for the “Celebration of Life” for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Lindsey Nolan from San Diego takes selfie at the Kobe Bryant mural on Lebanon St, just a short distance from Staples Center where the ‘Celebration of Life’ for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, is being held. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Fans gather outside Staples Center for the “Celebration of Life” for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, honoring the late NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last month. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Fans gather outside Staples Center for the “Celebration of Life” for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, honoring the late NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last month. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
