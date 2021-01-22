Hank Aaron | 1934 – 2021

One of the greatest baseball players of all time has died at the age of 86.
Hank Aaron, who hit 755 career home runs in the baseball’s majors, listens to tributes to him on the stage during a celebration of his 75th birthday, Feb. 5, 2009, in Atlanta. (John Amis/Associated Press)
Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta, Ga., in this April 8, 1974. (HARRY HARRIS/Associated Press)
Hank Aaron tips his hat to fans and teammates greeting him at home plate after hitting a fourth inning homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a record blast, his 715th career homer. (JOE SEBO/Associated Press)
Teammates extend their congratulations as they greet Hank Aaron at home plate after hitting his 715th career home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Atlanta Stadium. (Associated Press)
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron after receiving his COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 5, 2021, at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Aaron and others received their vaccinations in an effort to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated for Black Americans who might be hesitant to do so. (Ron Harris/Associated Press)
Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hits his 537th career home run in third inning action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Shibe Park. The home run places Aaron third among the all-time major league home run hitters, behind Mays and Ruth. (Associated Press)
Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron watches the flight of the ball as he hits his 700th career home run in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta, Ga. (Associated Press)
The newest addition to Hall of Fame, Hank Aaron, right, jokes with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda prior to an Oldtimers game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 1982. (Craig Molenhouse/Associated Press)
Milwaukee Braves slugger Hank Aaron kneels in the outfield before a game, June 1957. (Associated Press)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training in March 1974. (Associated Press)
Former home run record-holder and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities during commencement for the class of 2011 at Princeton University, in Princeton, N.J., for making America a better place with his “imperishable example of grace under pressure.” (Mel Evans/Associated Press)
Hank Aaron applauds during a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 715th home run before the start of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets in Atlanta. (David Goldman/Associated Press)
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron in Cooperstown, N.Y. (Mike Groll/Associated Press)