Hoop Dreamer one homemade basket at a time
Since Los Angeles County banned playing basketball on its public courts back, 35-year-old Nico Naismith has built scores of ad hoc basketball hoops along alleyways that stretch from Venice to Mar Vista.
One of the baskets that Nico Naismith has assembled and placed around the West Side includes a return chute. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
A basket built and hung by Nico Naismith is utilized on the West Side of L.A. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
One of the baskets that Nico Naismith has assembled and placed around the West Side. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
One of the baskets that Nico Naismith has assembled and placed around the West Side comes with a message. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
One of the baskets that Nico Naismith has assembled and placed around the West Side includes a Mario Bros. character. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
A satellite dish is used to build one of the baskets to be placed around the West Side. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
Nico Naismith assembles a makeshift basket out of a shopping cart to be placed on the West Side of L.A. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
One of Nico Naismith’s works of basketball arts pays homage to the game. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
One of Nico Naismith’s creation was a simple design that will speak to many in the Southland. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
A contrast is wood is a feature of this Nico Naismith creation. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
Some pop culture figures adorn another Nico Naismith creation. (Courtesy of Chris Costello)
