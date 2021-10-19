Los Angeles, CA - October 19: Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Gavin Lux is unable to catch a fly ball.
4 Images

Photos: Dodgers vs. Braves, NLCS Game 3

Walker Buehler and the Dodgers look to turn around the series Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles, CA - October 19: Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Gavin Lux is unable to catch a fly ball.
Los Angeles, CA - October 19: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler wipes his forehead.
Dodgers
Dodgers
1/4