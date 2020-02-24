Outpouring of emotion at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s ‘Celebration of Life’ at Staples Center

13 Images
Kobe Bryant memorial: Emotional scenes from inside Staples Center
Vanessa Bryant speaks at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times/Los Angeles Times)
Michael Jordan helps Vanessa Bryant off the stage at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Michael Jordan speaks at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Alicia Keys preforms at The Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times/Los Angeles Times)
Former Laker coach Phil Jackson, center at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center. (Wally Sklaij / Los Angeles Times)
Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the ‘Celebration of Life’ for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Diana Taurasi speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The crowd at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka speaks at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
UCONN womens basketball head coach Geno Auriemma speaks at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times/Los Angeles Times)
Fans watch the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Sabrina Ionescu after speaking at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
