Prep sports roundup: Santa Margarita’s Teagan O’Dell sets two swimming records

On a day in Southern California when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees in many locations, Teagan O’Dell of Santa Margarita High turned the pool at Mt. San Antonio College into her personal cool sandbox, swimming to two records during the Southern Section Division 1 finals.

Bound for the California Golden Bears and competing in her final section championship, O’Dell set the Division 1 record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 53.43 seconds, only five one-hundredths of a second from her national record set when she was a sophomore. She also set a record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.09.

She helped Santa Margarita win two relay events.

Santa Margarita won the girls’ and boys’ Division 1 team championships and will be trying to win a state championship next weekend in Clovis.

Track and field

It was so hot on Saturday that a more than three-hour heat delay was imposed in the middle of the Southern Section Division 3 track and field preliminaries at Yorba Linda. Running competition began at noon but was halted 90 minutes later while monitoring the heat index to make sure it was safe to resume. Action resumed at 5 p.m.

Servite’s 4x100 relay team, the fastest in the state, qualified first in 40.27 before the delay occurred.

Newbury Park’s Nicholas Durbiano (second from left) ran a 10.54 100 meters qualifying time at the Southern Section Division 2 prelims. (Nick Koza)

In Division 2 in Ontario, Newbury Park’s Nicholas Durbiano ran 10.54 seconds in the 100 meters to lead qualifiers. Bishop Alemany’s Demare Dezeurn cruised to 10.56 at Carpinteria in Division 4. In Division 1 at Trabuco Hills, Julius Johnson ran a wind-aided 10.34 seconds.

Journey Cole from Redondo Beach ran the fastest girls’ 100 in Division 1 with a qualifying time of 11.49.

Jaslene Massey of Aliso Niguel had the second-best mark in the state this year in the girls’ discus at the Division 1 prelims at 159 feet, 8 inches.

The Division 1 200 prelims saw Jack Stadlam of Temecula Valley run 21.03.

The Division 1 200 prelims saw Jack Stadlam of Temecula Valley run 21.03.

Lacrosse

This team will see you in the championship game.



No. 1 seed Loyola (20-3) leads from start to finish today, defeating [5] Foothill on the road, 11-9, to punch a ticket back to the CIF-SS Division I Finals! #LoyolaLax | #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/5FZ9FSKRQJ — Loyola Lacrosse (@LoyolaLX) May 10, 2025

Loyola has advanced to the Southern Section Division 1 championship match in boys’ lacrosse after an 11-9 win over Foothill. Cash Ginberg scored four goals and Tripp King had three goals and one assist.