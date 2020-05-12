7 Images
Overgrown high school sports fields during the coronavirus shutdown
A look at some of the overgrown baseball and softball fields at Los Angeles high schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Monroe High School baseball infield looks like it could need a good mowing after nearly two months of no use. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
The baseball field at L.A. Poly in Sun Valley. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
Reseda High School’s softball field. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
Reseda High School’s baseball field. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
There are plenty of weeds in the infield of Taft High School’s baseball field. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
Chatsworth High School’s junior varsity softball field. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
Chatsworth High School’s varsity softball field. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
