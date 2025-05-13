Tuesday’s City Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 LACES 5, #17 Franklin 1

#12 Legacy 6, #21 North Hollywood 3

#20 Hamilton 7, #13 South East 3

#14 Roosevelt 6, #19 Marshall 3

#15 South Gate 7, #18 Wilson 6

DIVISION II

#16 Fremont 7, #17 Eagle Rock 6

#13 Reseda 2, #20 Sun Valley Magnet 0

#14 Harbor Teacher 17, #19 Stella 7

#15 SOCES 11, #18 Arleta 8

DIVISION III

#16 Lakeview Charter 11, #17 Rise Kohyang 1

#20 Lincoln 19, #13 Jordan 2

#19 Fulton 14, #14 Locke 7

#15 Downtown Magnets 14, #18 Middle College 5

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Chatsworth at #1 Venice

#5 Sylmar at #4 Cleveland

#6 Poly at #3 Birmingham

#7 Granada Hills at #2 El Camino Real

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 LACES at #1 Banning

#9 San Fernando at #8 Garfield

#12 Legacy at #5 Verdugo Hills

#20 Hamilton at #4 San Pedro

#14 Roosevelt at #3 Narbonne

#11 Taft at #6 Bell

#7 Palisades at #10 Kennedy

#15 South Gate at #2 Carson

DIVISION II

#16 Fremont at #1 Maywood CES

#9 Torres at #8 Monroe

#12 Marquez at #5 Bravo

#13 Reseda at #4 Chavez

#14 Harbor Teacher at #3 Van Nuys

#11 Vaughn at #6 Sotomayor

#10 Grant at #7 Port of LA

#15 SOCES at #2 King/Drew

DIVISION III

#16 Lakeview Chatter at #1 Jefferson

#9 University Prep Value at #8 East Valley

#12 Collins Family at #5 Huntington Park

#20 Lincoln at #4 WISH Academy

#19 Fulton at #3 Triumph Charter

#11 LA Leadership Academy at #6 Diego Rivera

#10 CALS Early College at #7 RFK Community

#15 Downtown Magnets at #2 University

Note: Divisions I-III Quarterfinals Saturday, May 17 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division Semifinals Tuesday, May 20, site and times TBD; Divisions II-III Semifinals Tuesday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I Semifinals Wednesday, May 21 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at TBD; Divisions II-III Finals Friday, May 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field, Glendale; Open-Division I Finals Saturday, May 24 at Dodger Stadium, time TBD.