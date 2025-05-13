Tuesday’s City Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings
CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 LACES 5, #17 Franklin 1
#12 Legacy 6, #21 North Hollywood 3
#20 Hamilton 7, #13 South East 3
#14 Roosevelt 6, #19 Marshall 3
#15 South Gate 7, #18 Wilson 6
DIVISION II
#16 Fremont 7, #17 Eagle Rock 6
#13 Reseda 2, #20 Sun Valley Magnet 0
#14 Harbor Teacher 17, #19 Stella 7
#15 SOCES 11, #18 Arleta 8
DIVISION III
#16 Lakeview Charter 11, #17 Rise Kohyang 1
#20 Lincoln 19, #13 Jordan 2
#19 Fulton 14, #14 Locke 7
#15 Downtown Magnets 14, #18 Middle College 5
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Chatsworth at #1 Venice
#5 Sylmar at #4 Cleveland
#6 Poly at #3 Birmingham
#7 Granada Hills at #2 El Camino Real
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 LACES at #1 Banning
#9 San Fernando at #8 Garfield
#12 Legacy at #5 Verdugo Hills
#20 Hamilton at #4 San Pedro
#14 Roosevelt at #3 Narbonne
#11 Taft at #6 Bell
#7 Palisades at #10 Kennedy
#15 South Gate at #2 Carson
DIVISION II
#16 Fremont at #1 Maywood CES
#9 Torres at #8 Monroe
#12 Marquez at #5 Bravo
#13 Reseda at #4 Chavez
#14 Harbor Teacher at #3 Van Nuys
#11 Vaughn at #6 Sotomayor
#10 Grant at #7 Port of LA
#15 SOCES at #2 King/Drew
DIVISION III
#16 Lakeview Chatter at #1 Jefferson
#9 University Prep Value at #8 East Valley
#12 Collins Family at #5 Huntington Park
#20 Lincoln at #4 WISH Academy
#19 Fulton at #3 Triumph Charter
#11 LA Leadership Academy at #6 Diego Rivera
#10 CALS Early College at #7 RFK Community
#15 Downtown Magnets at #2 University
Note: Divisions I-III Quarterfinals Saturday, May 17 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division Semifinals Tuesday, May 20, site and times TBD; Divisions II-III Semifinals Tuesday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I Semifinals Wednesday, May 21 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at TBD; Divisions II-III Finals Friday, May 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field, Glendale; Open-Division I Finals Saturday, May 24 at Dodger Stadium, time TBD.
