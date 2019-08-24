20 Images
Paradise High football plays in first game since Camp Fire
The Paradise High football team plays in its first game since the Camp Fire destroyed its town in November 2018.
Lukas Hartley, center, listens to one of Paradise’s coaches give a pep talk before their 2019 season opener on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Paradise junior varsity team prepares to take the field for their 2019 season opener on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A groundskeeper paints the numbers on the football field at Paradise High School before the Bobcats’ first game since the devastating Camp Fire in November. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Paradise freshman Leah Sypnicki watches warm-ups before the football team’s 2019 season opener on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Paradise junior varsity football team raises their helmets during the national anthem before playing in their first game since the Camp Fire destroyed their town last year. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The crowd cheers as graduated members of last year’s Paradise football team march into the stadium before the start of the team’s 2019 season opener on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The crowd cheers as graduated players from last year’s Paradise football team carry the flag into the stadium before the start of the Bobcats’ season opener against Williams on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Amber Denna, left, hugs Kelsi Rice as Kelsi’s mother, LeAnn, looks on during a tailgate before the Paradise football team’s season opener. Deanna and the Rices lost their homes in the Camp Fire. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Players from the Paradise High School football team gather before their game against Williams on August 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Emmie Morgan cheers as first responders are honored on the field during Paradise’s season opener on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lukas Hartley, center, listens to the national anthem with teamates before Paradise’s 2019 season opener against Williams on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Captains from the Williams football team carry a banner showing their support for the Paradise football team before the pregame coin toss on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Fans clap as first responders are honored on the field during the Paradise football team’s 2019 season opener on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Paradise assistant football coach Andy Hopper cries as he hugs running back Tyler Harrison before the team’s season opener on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Paradise quarterback Danny Bettencourt carries the ball during the team’s 2019 season opener against Williams on August 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Last year’s graduated Paradise football players laugh on the sideline during the team’s 2019 season opener on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Children play near the end zone during the Paradise High football team’s first game since the devastating Camp Fire in November 2018. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lukas Hartley runs with the ball during Paradise’s 2019 season opener against Williams on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Paradise players Elijah Gould, left, and Sam Gieg celebrate after the Bobcats scored a touchdown during their 2019 season opener against Williams on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Cedar Fields celebrates Paradise’s first touchdown of the 2019 season on Aug. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
