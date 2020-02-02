9 Images
Photos: Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
A look at some of the best images from the Clippers’ victory over the Timberwolves on Feb. 1 at Staples Center.
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell reacts after hitting a breakaway dunk during the second half of a game against the Timberwolves on Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes over Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) for a basket during the second half of a game Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lou Williams laughs as he walks down the court during the Clippers’ 118-106 victory over the Timberwolves on Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Montrezl Harrell (5) scores easily on a dunk against the Timberwolves during the second half of a game Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Montrezl Harrell finishes a breakaway dunk during the second half of a game against the Timberwolves on Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Rodney McGruder, front, recovers the ball during a scrum on the floor with Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie during the second half of a game Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Rodney McGruder recovers a loose ball after a battle with Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie during a game Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley throws up a reverse layup during the first half of a game against the Timberwolves on Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley slips Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver (23) behind a screen during the first half of a game Feb. 1 at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
