Photos: NBA pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at All-Star game
The NBA pays tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the 2020 All-Star game in Chicago at the United Center.
Jennifer Hudson sings a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago. (Nam Huh / Associated Press)
Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant before the start of the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
Magic Johnson speaks during a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago. (Nam Huh / Associated Press)
Lakers great Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wears shoes paying tribute to the life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker wears a hoodie paying tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during warmups for the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Chaka Khan sings the national anthem before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid puts up a shot for Team Giannis against Team LeBron during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton, right, tries to drive past Lakers star Anthony Davis during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Lakers star LeBron James dunks during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker of Team Giannis attempts a layup during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
Lakers star LeBron James dunks the ball during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion performs at a concert before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago. (Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images)
Chance the Rapper performs during NBA All-Star game halftime show at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Chance the Rapper, center, performs with DJ Khaled, left, and Quavo during NBA All-Star game halftime show at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is guarded by Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Lakers star LeBron James during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020. (Getty Images)
