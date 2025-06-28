Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr.: How to watch, start time and betting odds

Paul is 28 and still in the prime of his career. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound YouTube star has an 11-1-0 career record against largely past their prime opponents.

Chávez, 39, is 6 feet tall and weighs 198 pounds. He is the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez and has posted 54-6-1 record during a serious boxing career. However, Julio César Chávez Jr. is well past his prime and has battled drug addiction, spending an extended stint away from the ring.

Chávez has argued his strong boxing training will help him win this fight and launch a comeback, while Paul suggests a loss will seal Chávez’s slide into retirement. Mexican star Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez said Chávez should win the fight, but few others have suggested Chávez will win.

