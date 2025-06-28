Advertisement
Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr.: How to watch, start time and betting odds

Jake Paul, left, and Julio César Chávez Jr. taunt each other following a weigh-in Friday ahead of their boxing match.
Jake Paul, left, and Julio César Chávez Jr. taunt each other following a weigh-in Friday ahead of their boxing match at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. have taunted each other for weeks, asserting their superiority while dismissing allegations Paul has brokered deals with opponents to fix fights and that Chávez is too far past his prime for a return to the ring follow a stint in rehab.

Paul and Chávez will clash Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Here is everything you need to know about the bout:

What time is the fight?

The Paul vs. Chávez fight card is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. PDT, with Paul and Chávez expected to begin ring walks around 8 p.m. PDT.

The main event undercard includes:

  • Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos; cruiserweight bout for WBA and WBO titles
  • Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez; welterweight bout
  • Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez; welterweight bout
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer; lightweight bout
Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. pose for photographers following a ceremonial weigh-in Friday in Anaheim.
Jake Paul, front left, and Julio César Chávez Jr., front right, pose for photographers following a ceremonial weigh-in Friday in Anaheim ahead of their cruiserweight boxing match.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
How can I watch the fight?

Aside from buying last-minute tickets to the fight in Anaheim, it will be steamed via DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Is this another Jake Paul lopsided mismatch?

Paul is 28 and still in the prime of his career. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound YouTube star has an 11-1-0 career record against largely past their prime opponents.

Chávez, 39, is 6 feet tall and weighs 198 pounds. He is the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez and has posted 54-6-1 record during a serious boxing career. However, Julio César Chávez Jr. is well past his prime and has battled drug addiction, spending an extended stint away from the ring.

Chávez has argued his strong boxing training will help him win this fight and launch a comeback, while Paul suggests a loss will seal Chávez’s slide into retirement. Mexican star Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez said Chávez should win the fight, but few others have suggested Chávez will win.

Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. face the media prior to their fight at Honda Center on Saturday.
(Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
What are the betting odds?

Paul is a heavy betting favorite entering fight night. Paul is favored -575 (to win $100, bettors have to pay $675) by DraftKings.com. That betting line is an improvement from earlier in the week, with BetMGM favoring Paul by -700 on Thursday.

