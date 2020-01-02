8 Images
Photos: Oregon defeats Wisconsin in Rose Bowl
The best photos from Oregon’s 28-27 victory over Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert scores the go-ahead touchdown in front of Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. intercepts a pass by Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Wisconsin’s Aaron Cruickshank beats Oregon’s Tyler Shough to score on a kick return during the first quarter at the Rose Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus reacts after scoring a touchdown against Oregon in the second quarter during the Rose Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert breaks loose from Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson to score a touchdown in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Oregon cornerback Decommodore Lenoir, left, scoops up a fumble by Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan dumps off a short pass to running back Garrett Groshek during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert completes a pass to tight end Hunter Kampmoyer during the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
