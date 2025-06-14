FIFA Club World Cup: Everything you need to know about all 32 teams

The FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla., is the largest, richest and most ambitious club soccer tournament in history. The 32 teams will play 63 games across 12 U.S. venues, competing for a share of a $1 billion prize-money purse.

There will be six first-round games played at the Rose Bowl, featuring UEFA Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain of France and Italy’s Inter Milan. LAFC has also qualified and will play its group-play games in Atlanta, Nashville and Orlando.