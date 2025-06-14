Advertisement
Soccer

FIFA Club World Cup: Everything you need to know about all 32 teams

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is carried by teammates in celebration after scoring against Fulham.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is carried by teammates in celebration after scoring against Fulham in an English Premier League match on May 25. Manchester City is competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.
(Dave Shopland / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
The FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla., is the largest, richest and most ambitious club soccer tournament in history. The 32 teams will play 63 games across 12 U.S. venues, competing for a share of a $1 billion prize-money purse.

There will be six first-round games played at the Rose Bowl, featuring UEFA Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain of France and Italy’s Inter Milan. LAFC has also qualified and will play its group-play games in Atlanta, Nashville and Orlando.

Group A

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi takes part in a practice session for the FIFA Club World Cup.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Notable achievements: 12-time Brazilian champion and winner of three Copa Libertadores

Top players: F Estevao, GK Weverton, MF Facundo Torres

Porto (Portugal)

Notable achievements: 30-time Portuguese champion; winner of two European titles and two UEFA Cup/Europa League crowns

Top players: F Samuel Aghehowa, D Francisco Moura, GK Dioga Costa

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Notable achievements: 45-time Egyptian champion and winner of 12 African Champions League titles

Top players: MF Emam Ashour, F Wessam Abou Ali

Inter Miami (U.S.)

Notable achievements: 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield winner and 2023 Leagues Cup champion

Top players: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende

Group-play schedule

June 14: Al Ahly-Inter Miami, Miami Gardens

June 15: Palmeiras-Porto, East Rutherford, N.J.

June 19: Palmeiras-Al Ahly, East Rutherford, N.J.; Inter Miami-Porto, Atlanta

June 23: Inter Miami-Palmeiras, Miami Gardens; Porto-Al Ahly, East Rutherford, N.J.

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele chases after the ball during a Champions League match against Liverpool in March.
(Christophe Ena / Associated Press)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Notable achievements: Reigning European champion and 13-time Ligue 1 winner

Top players: F Ousmane Dembele, F Bradley Barcola, D Achraf Hakimi,

Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Notable achievements: 11-time Spanish champion and three-time Europa League winner

Top players: F Alexander Sorloth, F Julián Alvarez, MF Antoine Griezmann, GK Jan Oblak

Botafogo (Brazil)

Notable achievements: Three-time Brazilian champion and 2024 Copa Libertadores winner

Top players: F Igor Jesus, F Artur Guimaraes, GK John Victor

Seattle Sounders (U.S.)

Qualification: Two-time MLS champion, 2014 Supporters’ Shield winner and the only MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League this century

Top players: MF Albert Rusnak, MF Cristian Roldan, GK Stefan Frei

Group-play schedule

June 15: PSG-Atlético Madrid, Rose Bowl; Botafogo-Seattle, Seattle

June 19: Seattle-Atlético Madrid, Seattle; PSG-Botafogo, Rose Bowl

June 23: Seattle-PSG, Seattle; Atlético Madrid-Botafogo, Rose Bowl

Group C

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, center, celebrates with his teammates following their Bundesliga championship win on May 10.
(Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Notable achievements: Winner of 34 German titles, including 12 of the last 13, six-time European champion and two-time Club World Cup winner

Top players: F Harry Kane, MF Michael Olise, MF Joshua Kimmich, GK Manuel Neuer

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Notable achievements: 10-time New Zealand champion and winner of 13 OFC Champions League titles

Top players: F Guillermo May, D Ryan De Vries, GK Alex Paulsen

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Notable achievements: 35-time Argentine champion, winner of six Copa Libertadores and two Copa Sudamericanas

Top players: F Miguel Merentiel, MF Carlos Palacios, D Lautaro Blanco, F Edinson Cavani

Benfica (Portugal)

Notable achievements: 38-time Portuguese champion and two-time European champion

Top players: F Vangelis Pavlidies, MF Kerem Akturkoglu, D Nicolás Otamendi, GK Anatoliy Trubin

Group-play schedule

June 15: Bayern-Auckland, Cincinnati

June 16: Boca-Benfica, Miami Gardens

June 20: Benfica-Auckland, Orlando; Bayern-Boca, Miami Gardens

June 24: Auckland-Boca, Nashville; Benfica-Bayern, Charlotte

Group D

Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján, left, and LAFC forward Denis Bouanga try to head the ball during a match in April.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Notable achievements: Seven-time Brazilian champion and three-time Copa Libertadores winner

Top players: F Giorgian De Arrascaeta, F Pedro, GK Agustín Rossi

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Qualification: 34-time Tunisian champion, four-time CAF Champions League winner and 1995 African Super Cup titlest

Top players: F Yan Sasse, F Youcef Belaili, GK Amanallah Memmiche

Chelsea (England)

Notable achievements: Six-time English champion, two-time European champion, winner of two Europa League titles and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup

Top players: F Cole Palmer, GK Robert Sánchez, MF Moisés Caicedo

LAFC (U.S.)

Notable achievements: 2022 MLS Cup winner, winner of two MLS Supporters’ Shields and a two-time CONCACAF Champions League finalist

Top players: F Denis Bouanga, GK Hugo Lloris, MF Mark Delgado

Group-play schedule

June 16: Chelsea-LAFC, Atlanta; Flamengo-Esperance, Philadelphia

June 20: Flamengo-Chelsea, Philadelphia; LAFC-Esperance, Nashville

June 24: LAFC-Flamengo, Orlando; Esperance-Chelsea, Philadelphia

Group E

River Plate (Argentina)

Notable achievements: 38-time Argentine champion, winner of four Copa Libertadores and one Copa Sudamericana

Top players: F Miguel Borja, MF Franco Mastantuono, D Lucas Martínez Quarta, GK Franco Armani

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Notable achievements: Five-time Japanese champion and three-time AFC Champions League winner

Top players: MF Ryoma Watanabe, MF Matheus Savio, GK Shusaku Nishikawa

Monterrey (Mexico)

Notable achievements: Five-time Mexican champion and five-time CONCACAF Champions League winner

Top players: F German Berterame, MF Jesús Corona, MF Sergio Canales, GK Esteban Andrada

Inter Milan (Italy)

Notable achievements: 20-time Italian champion, three-time European champion (and runner-up last month), winner of three UEFA Cups and the 2010 FIFA Club World Cup

Top players: F Marcus Thurman, F Lautaro Martinez, MF Hakan Calhanoglu, GK Yann Sommer

Group-play schedule

June 17: River-Urawa, Seattle; Monterrey-Inter, Rose Bowl

June 21: Inter-Urawa, Seattle; River-Monterrey, Rose Bowl

June 25: Inter-River, Seattle; Urawa-Monterrey, Rose Bowl

Group F

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, right, celebrates after scoring in a Champions League match against Barcelona in April.
(Martin Meissner / Associated Press)

Fluminense (Brazil)

Notable achievements: Four-time Brazilian champion and winner of the 2023 Copa Libertadores

Top players: F Kevin Serna, MF Jhon Arias, GK Fabio

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Notable achievements: Eight-time German champion and 1997 European champion

Top players: F Serhou Guirassy, MF Julian Brandt, MF Pascal Gross

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

Notable achievements: Five-time Korean champion and two-time AFC Champions League winner

Top players: F Erick Farias, MF Won-Sang Um, MF Darijan Bojanic, GK Hyeon-Woo Jo

Mamelodi (South Africa)

Notable achievements: 18-time South African champion, 2016 CAF Champions League winner (and runner-up this season), and 2023 African Football League titlist

Top players: F Lucas Ribeiro, F Iqraam Rayners, F Arthur Sales, GK Ronwen Williams

Group-play schedule

June 17: Fluminense-Dortmund, East Rutherford; Ulsan-Mamelodi, Orlando

June 21: Mamelodi-Dortmund, Cincinnati; Fluminense-Ulsan HD, East Rutherford

June 25: Dortmund-Ulsan, Cincinnati; Fluminense-Mamelodi, Miami Gardens

Group G

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the English FA Cup final on May 17.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

Manchester City (England)

Notable achievements: Winner of 10 English championships, including six of the last eight; 2023 European and Club World Cup winner

Top players: F Erling Haaland, MF Kevin De Bruyne, MF Rodri, MF Savinho, MF Phil Foden

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Notable achievements: 22-time Moroccan champion and three-time CAF Champions League winner

Top players: F Mohamed Rayhi, F Cassius Mailula, GK El Mehdi Benabid

Al Ain (Abu Dhabi)

Notable achievements: 14-time national champion and runner-up in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup

Top players: F Kodjo Laba, MF Alejandro Romero, GK Khalid Eisa

Juventus (Italy)

Notable achievements: 36-time Italian champion, two-time European champion and winner of three UEFA Cup/Europa League titles

Top players: F Dusan Vlahovic, MF Khephren Thurman-Ulien, MF Kenan Yidiz, GK Michele Di Gregorio

Group-play schedule

June 18: Manchester City-Wydad, Philadelphia; Al Ain-Juventus, Washington D.C.

June 22: Juventus-Wydad, Philadelphia; Manchester City-Al Ain, Atlanta

June 26: Juventus-Manchester City, Orlando; Wydad-Al Ain, Washington D.C.

Group H

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe warms up before a match against Real Sociedad on May 24.
(Cesar Cebolla / Associated Press)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Notable achievements: 36-time Spanish champion and winner of a record 15 European championships; two-time UEFA Cup/Europa League winner and winner of a record five FIFA Club World Cups

Top players: F Kylian Mbappe, MF Vinicius Junior, GK Thibaut Courtois

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabi)

Notable achievements: 19-time national champion, four-time AFC Champions League Elite winner and runner-up in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

Top players: F Aleksandar Mitrovic, F Marcos Leonardo, MF Salem Al-Dawsari

Pachuca (Mexico)

Notable achievements: Seven-time Mexican champion and six-time CONCACAF Champions League winner

Top players: F José Salomon Rondon, MF John Kennedy, MF Oussama Idrissi

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

Notable achievements: 17-time Austrian champion

Top players: F Dorgeles Nene, F Petra Ratkov, MF Oscar Gloukh, GK Alexander Schlager

Group-play schedule

June 18: Real Madrid-Al-Hilal, Miami Gardens; Pachuca-Salzburg, Cincinnati

June 22: Real Madrid-Pachuca, Charlotte; Salzburg-Al-Hilal, Washington D.C.

June 26: Al-Hilal-Pachuca, Nashville; Real Madrid-Salzburg, Philadelphia
