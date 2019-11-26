6 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
Check out some of the best images from the Rams’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football.”
Rams quarterback Jared goff is sacked by Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith during the first quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picks up a big gain in front of Rams Jalen Ramsey, Cory Littleton and Taylor Rapp during the first quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters laughs in fornt of the Rams’ bench late in the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters taunts his former team as the Rams come off the field during the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters taunts the Rams after a penalty during the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Ravens receiver Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass against the Rams during the first quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
1/6