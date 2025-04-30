Prep sports roundup: Eight-run first inning lifts Crespi past Harvard-Westlake

Landon Hodge touches home plate after his two-run home run completed an eight-run first inning for Crespi.

One day after hitting the ball hard but scoring just one run in a loss to Harvard-Westlake, Crespi put together an eight-run first inning on Wednesday en route to a 12-1 win over the Wolverines and move back into a one-game lead in the Mission League baseball race.

After hitting the ball hard but losing 2-1 yesterday, Crespi has scored eight runs in first inning vs. Harvard-Westlake, including this three-run double by Gavin Huff. pic.twitter.com/7p0tJoCt7p — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 30, 2025

Eleven players came to the plate in the first inning that featured a two-run home run by Landon Hodge, a three-run double by Gavin Huff and two bases loaded walks. Hodge finished with three hits, Huff finished with two doubles and four RBIs, and Troy Miller added three RBIs. Tyler Walton allowed one run in six innings with no walks.

Crespi is 19-2 overall and 12-2 in league. Harvard-Westlake is 17-8 and 11-3. The two teams play for the third time this week on Friday at O’Malley Family Field.

Loyola 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3: Jack Murray had two hits for the Cubs.

St. Francis 7, Sierra Canyon 2: Jordan Lewallen and Dominik Hildago each had three hits for St. Francis.

Huntington Beach 3, Edison 0: Jared Grindlinger threw four scoreless innings, brother Trent Gindlinger had two hits and Trevor Goldenetz added two hits, including a triple, for the Oilers.

Newport Harbor 4, Marina 3: Gavin Guy had a home run and two singles and three RBIs.

Los Alamitos 7, Fountain Valley 4: Tyler Smith had a home run in the Sunset League win.

Granada HIlls 6, Birmingham 2: After 11 straight West Valley League wins, the Patriots were handed their first defeat. Alex Schmidt finished with three hits, including two doubles. Left-hander Luke Chau limited the Patriots to six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Julina Pineda got the final out with the bases loaded in the seventh. Allen Olmos suffered his first pitching defeat against a City Section opponent.

EL Camino Real 3, Chatsworth 0: Luke Howe threw an eight-inning shutout to help El Camino Real move into a tie for first place in the West Valley League. The Royals scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning.

Cleveland 2, Taft 1: Joshua Pearlstein struck out 11 in seven innings and went four for four, including a walk-off single in the eighth inning.

Warren 2, Downey 0: Angel Cervantes threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk.

Villa Park 6, Foothill 2 Jack McGuire allowed one hit in five innings and Val Lopez had two hits and two RBIs to help the Spartans move within a half game of first place in the Crestview League.

El Modena 2, El Dorado 0: Fauston Aguirre and Matthew Gutierrez combined on the shutout for El Modena. Gutierrez drove in both runs.

Gahr 6, Bellflower 0: Noah Irwin struck out nine in the shutout.

Long Beach Wilson 5, Long Beach Poly 1: Gram Ludwig had a two-run single during a five-run first inning.

Carson 4, San Pedro 0: Joziah Agredano threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits for the Colts.

Hart 8, Canyon 0: Zach Rogozik had three hits for the Hawks.

West Ranch 9, Golden Valley 1: Hunter Manning struck out 13 with no walks in six innings and Mikey Murr homered for West Ranch, which clinched at least a share of the Foothill League title.

Etiwanda 10, Upland 2: The Eagles continued their late-season surge in the Baseline League. Mike Aleman struck out seven in five innings.

Chino Hills 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2: Brody Buoncristiani struck out seven with no walks in six innings for Chino Hills.

Mira Costa 5, Redondo Union 3: The Mustangs (23-2, 11-0) broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning. Kellan Finn finished with two RBIs.

Vista Murrieta 13, Murrieta Mesa 5: Taytum Reeves hit two home runs for Vista Murrieta.

Softball

Granada Hills 15, Chatsworth 0: Jocelyn Jimenez and Zoe Justman each hit home runs for the Highlanders.

Orange Lutheran 9, Los Alamitos 2: Kai Minor hit a two-run home run for Orange Lutheran.