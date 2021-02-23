Tiger Woods in pictures

Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker during the first round of the Quicken Loans National in 2014. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)
Tiger Woods speaks with the media during a news conference at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., in 2014. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)
Tiger Woods hits a ball as he poses during an event to promote the Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament in 2013. (Bulent Kilic / AFPGetty Images)
Tiger Woods plays a shot during the third round of the 77th Masters in 2013. (Jewel Samad / AFPGetty Images)
Tiger Woods hits a shot during the final round of the 77th Masters in 2013. (Jewel Samad / AFPGetty Images)
Tiger Woods plays a bunker shot on the first hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral in 2014. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
“When Tiger’s in the hunt, it definitely does give us a bump in the ratings in terms of the general sports fan,” says Tommy Roy, the executive producer of NBC’s U.S. Open coverage. (Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)
Tiger Woods walks the 1st fairway with caddie Steve Williams during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines South Course on Jan. 30, 2011, in La Jolla. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods reacts to his approach shot at No. 18 in 2010 during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge. He would birdie the hole and advance to a playoff against Graeme McDowell. (Gus Ruelas / Associated Press)
Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie at No. 6 in 2010 during the third round of the Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks. (Mike Nelson / EPA)
Tiger Woods follows through on his tee shot at No. 17 in 2010 during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club. (Allan Henry / US Presswire)