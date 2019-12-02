10 Images
Photos: UCLA basketball defeats San Jose State
The best photos from the UCLA men’s basketball team’s 93-64 victory over San Jose State at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 1, 2019.
UCLA forward Jalen Hill dunks during the first half of the Bruins’ 93-64 victory over San Jose State at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard David Singleton battles San Jose State center Samuel Japhet-Mathias for a rebound during the second half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Jules Bernard drives to the basket during the second half of a 93-64 victory over San Jose State at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Jules Bernard drives down the key against San Jose State guard Omari Moore during the second half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Jalen Hill goes to the basket against San Jose State forward Eduardo Lane during the second half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. scores a basket as he’s fouled by San Jose State’s Samuel Japhet-Mathias during the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Chris Smith goes to the basket against San Jose State’s Zach Chappell during the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. tips in a basket during the first half of the Bruins’ 93-64 victory over San Jose State at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. throws down a dunk against San Jose State in the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals the ball fro San Jose State forward Christian Anigwe during the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
