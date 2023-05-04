Uganda baseball photos
Gayaza, Uganda April , 2023-Dennis Kazumba throws an old tire to build strength outside his home in Guyaza, Uganda. While living in poverty, Kasumba tries to salvage trash to help build strength in hopes of playing for Major League Baseball. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Gayaza, Uganda April 1, 2023-Dennis Kasumba jumps inside a 55-gallon drum filled with water to strengthen his legs during a workout outside his home in Guyaza, Uganda. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Gayaza, Uganda April 1, 2023-Dennis Kasumba teaches a disabled child to play baseball at St. Lilian Jubilee Home in Guyaza, Uganda. Some of the players along with their coach travel to the church-run home for disabled and disadvantaged children at least once a week. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Gayaza, Uganda April 1, 2023-Dennis Kasumba throws before a game as herds of cows and Ankole cattle graze in the outfield at the National field in Guyaza, Uganda. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Gayaza, Uganda April , 2023-After having one meal for the day, an exhausted Dennis Kazumba works out late at night with old tires outside his home in Guyaza, Uganda. While living in poverty, Kasumba tries to salvage trash to help build strength in hopes of playing for Major League Baseball. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Gayaza, Uganda April , 2023-Dennis Kazumba, third from right, shares a laugh with other players after practice at the National field in Guyaza, Uganda. A lot of the players are orphans, including Kasumba, that gather to play baseball. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Gayaza, Uganda April , 2023-Dennis Kazumba works out with an old tires outside his home in Guyaza, Uganda. While living in poverty, Kasumba tries to salvage trash to help build strength in hopes of playing for Major League Baseball. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Gayaza, Uganda April 1, 2023-An exhausted Dennis Kasumba rests as he hangs out with friends and players after baseball practice in Gayaza, Uganda. Kasumba has not eaten a meal and would not eat until later that night. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)