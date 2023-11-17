Prep Rally: Friday’s high school playoff scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores.
CITY SECTION
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
No. 1 Birmingham 35, No. 4 Carson 7
No. 2 Garfield 42, No. 3 Gardena 6
DIVISION I
No. 1 Banning 49, No. 5 Dymally 6
No. 3 Crenshaw 28, No. 2 Franklin 14
DIVISION II
No. 9 Fairfax 27, No. 4 Angelou 26
No. 2 Chatsworth 49, No. 3 San Fernando 28
DIVISION III
No. 4 Jordan 38, No. 1 Bell 21
SOUTHERN SECTION
Semifinals
Division 1
No. 1 St. John Bosco 43, No. 4 Corona Centennial 42
No. 2 Mater Dei 42, No. 3 Sierra Canyon 14
Division 2
No. 4 Mission Viejo 31, No. 8 Murrieta Valley 21
No. 7 Servite 28, No. 3 Gardena Serra 20
Division 3
No. 13 St. Bonaventure 20, No. 1 San Juan Hills 13
No. 11 Warren 36, No. 2 Chaminade 35
Division 4
No. 4 Corona Del Mar 28, No. 8 Yorba Linda 14
No. 2 La Serna 52, No. 14 Culver City 31
Division 5
No. 1 Newbury Park 22, No. 4 Thousand Oaks 19
No. 2 Orange Vista 63, No. 11 Western 46
Division 6
No. 13 Simi Valley 32, No. 8 Huntington Beach 29
No. 10 Mira Costa 34, No. 3 Murrieta Mesa 24
Division 7
No. 8 Mayfair 31, No. 13 Muir 14
No. 15 El Dorado 30, No. 3 King 29
Division 8
No. 12 Charter Oak 42, No. 8 Highland 16
No. 10 Jurupa Hills 31, No. 14 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21
Division 9
No. 1 Rio Hondo Prep 31, No. 5 Vista Del Lago 14
No. 3 Santa Monica 35, No. 10 Kaiser 21
Division 10
No. 1 Torrance 10, No. 5 Hemet 7
No. 6 West Covina 19, No. 10 Xavier Prep 3
Division 11
No. 5 Ramona 35, No. 1 Quartz Hill 0
No. 14 Riverside Poly 20, No. 15 Westminster 7
Division 12
No. 12 Cerritos 42, No. 1 Coachella Valley 28
No. 2 Yucca Valley 35, No. 6 Santa Fe 13
Division 13
No. 8 Walnut 38, No. 12 San Bernardino 13
No. 3 St. Monica 29, No. 2 Desert Hot Springs 7
Division 14
No. 5 Bell Gardens 40, No. 1 Artesia 16
No. 2 Lynwood 19, No. 3 Hawthorne 8
