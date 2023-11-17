Advertisement
Prep Rally: Friday’s high school playoff scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores.

CITY SECTION

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

No. 1 Birmingham 35, No. 4 Carson 7

No. 2 Garfield 42, No. 3 Gardena 6

DIVISION I

No. 1 Banning 49, No. 5 Dymally 6

No. 3 Crenshaw 28, No. 2 Franklin 14

DIVISION II

No. 9 Fairfax 27, No. 4 Angelou 26

No. 2 Chatsworth 49, No. 3 San Fernando 28

DIVISION III

No. 4 Jordan 38, No. 1 Bell 21

SOUTHERN SECTION

Semifinals

Division 1

No. 1 St. John Bosco 43, No. 4 Corona Centennial 42

No. 2 Mater Dei 42, No. 3 Sierra Canyon 14

Division 2

No. 4 Mission Viejo 31, No. 8 Murrieta Valley 21

No. 7 Servite 28, No. 3 Gardena Serra 20

Division 3

No. 13 St. Bonaventure 20, No. 1 San Juan Hills 13

No. 11 Warren 36, No. 2 Chaminade 35

Division 4

No. 4 Corona Del Mar 28, No. 8 Yorba Linda 14

No. 2 La Serna 52, No. 14 Culver City 31

Division 5

No. 1 Newbury Park 22, No. 4 Thousand Oaks 19

No. 2 Orange Vista 63, No. 11 Western 46

Division 6

No. 13 Simi Valley 32, No. 8 Huntington Beach 29

No. 10 Mira Costa 34, No. 3 Murrieta Mesa 24

Division 7

No. 8 Mayfair 31, No. 13 Muir 14

No. 15 El Dorado 30, No. 3 King 29

Division 8

No. 12 Charter Oak 42, No. 8 Highland 16

No. 10 Jurupa Hills 31, No. 14 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21

Division 9

No. 1 Rio Hondo Prep 31, No. 5 Vista Del Lago 14

No. 3 Santa Monica 35, No. 10 Kaiser 21

Division 10

No. 1 Torrance 10, No. 5 Hemet 7

No. 6 West Covina 19, No. 10 Xavier Prep 3

Division 11

No. 5 Ramona 35, No. 1 Quartz Hill 0

No. 14 Riverside Poly 20, No. 15 Westminster 7

Division 12

No. 12 Cerritos 42, No. 1 Coachella Valley 28

No. 2 Yucca Valley 35, No. 6 Santa Fe 13

Division 13

No. 8 Walnut 38, No. 12 San Bernardino 13

No. 3 St. Monica 29, No. 2 Desert Hot Springs 7

Division 14

No. 5 Bell Gardens 40, No. 1 Artesia 16

No. 2 Lynwood 19, No. 3 Hawthorne 8

