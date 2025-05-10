High school boys’ volleyball: Saturday playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
POOL PLAY
DIVISION 1
#6 Newport Harbor d. #7 Redondo Union, 18-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-12
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 2
Mater Dei d. St. Francis, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17
Peninsula d. St. Margaret’s, 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 27-25
DIVISION 3
Tesoro d. North Torrance, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16
Orange Lutheran d. Warren, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14
DIVISION 4
Santa Barbara d. Corona Santiago, 25-21, 25-16, 30-28
Sage Hill d. Crean Lutheran, 3-0
DIVISION 5
Esperanza d. Newbury Park, 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 16-14
Kennedy d. Vista Murrieta, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22
DIVISION 6
Quartz Hill d. Village Christian, 3-2
El Toro d. Laguna Blanca, 3-2
DIVISION 7
Brea Olinda d. San Jacinto, 3-1
Brentwood at San Gabriel Academy, Monday at 4 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Katella d. Lancaster Desert Christian, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21
Wildwood d. Avalon, 3-2
DIVISION 9
California Academy of Math & Science d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 3-2
Beverly Hills at Downey, Monday at 5 p.m.
Note: Finals in Division 1 Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Cerritos College; Finals in Divisions 2-9 May 16 or 17 (sites and times TBA).
