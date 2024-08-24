Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores.

FRIDAY’S SCORES

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Angelou 43, L.A. Marshall 8

Wilmington Banning 49, Dorsey 22

Palisades 57, Dymally 6

Kennedy 37, El Camino Real 0

Fulton 38, Canoga Park 0

Narbonne 28, Garfield 14

North Hollywood 52, Hawkins 0

King/Drew 28, L.A. Jordan 0

Manual Arts 46, Locke 20

Marquez 28, Legacy 6

Chatsworth 41, Monroe 6

Los Angeles 20, Panorama 12

Jefferson 69, Reseda 50

Rivera 20, Contreras 17

L.A. Roosevelt 28, Venice 15

Verdugo Hills 65, Roybal 7

Eagle Rock 48, Taft 8

Van Nuys 31, Mendez 7

View Park 32, Belmont 0

Washington 32, Hollywood 7

Westchester 47, Arleta 12

SOUTHERN SECTION

Manzanita League

Nuview Bridge 26, Desert Chapel 12

Nonleague

Agoura 48, Oak Park 28

South El Monte 21, Alhambra 6

Capistrano Valley Christian 34, Arroyo 6

Peninsula 15, Alta Loma 8

Brentwood 35, Antelope Valley 0

Oak Hills 23, Aquinas 8

Arlington 28, Western Christian 0.

Artesia 28, Long Beach Cabrillo 26

Garden Grove 42, Bellflower 0

Bishop Diego 34, Salesian 13

San Dimas 49, Burbank 14

Calabasas 9, Oxnard 6

Oaks Christian 24, Chaminade 17

Santa Barbara 42, Camarillo 17

Charter Oak 44, Canyon Country Canyon 6

Claremont 19, Diamond Ranch 14

Cerritos Valley Christian 49, Gahr 23

Corona del Mar 21, Rancho Verde 0

Desert Mirage 19, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 14

El Dorado 21, Diamond Bar 19

El Modena 41, Thousand Oaks 34

Tustin 35, El Toro 6

Etiwanda 55, Grand Terrace 0

Firebaugh 49, Verbum Dei 7

La Palma Kennedy 21, Garden Grove Pacifica 20

Orange Lutheran 21, Serra 13

Los Altos 22, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Golden Valley 19, Westlake 14

Grace Brethren 42, Santa Rosa Academy 6

Vista Murrieta 38, Great Oak 14

Quartz Hill 21, Hart 13

Hemet 17, Tahquitz 7

Riverside Hillcrest 47, Corona 14

Hueneme 38, California Military Institute 7

Inglewood 35, Villa Park 14

Mountain View 63, Mark Keppel 22

King 35, Eastvale Roosevelt 18

Carter 34, La Sierra 13

Laguna Beach 46, St. Margaret’s 13

Aliso Niguel 21, Laguna Hills 14

Lancaster 22, Sultana 0

Newbury Park 52, Millikan 15

L.A. Cathedral 16, Loyola 13

Marina 3, Westminster 0

Liberty 27, Temecula Valley 17

Lompoc 30, Nipomo 7

Bonita 27, Pasadena Muir 7

Tesoro 34, Murrieta Mesa 13

Murrieta Valley 35, Rancho Cucamonga 19

Cajon 29, Norco 7

Ramona 33, Riverside North 19

Norwalk 49, Montebello 6

Banning 53, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Downey 42, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 21

Oxnard Pacifica 42, West Ranch 6

Segerstrom 37, Palm Springs 0

St. Paul 21, Newport Harbor 17

Monrovia 35, Palmdale 7

Temescal Canyon 28, Paloma Valley 14

Paramount 27, Santa Ana 7

Pasadena Poly 18, Hoover 15

El Monte 47, Pomona 7

Redlands 34, Citrus Hill 6

Vista del Lago 55, Redlands East Valley 38

Moorpark 42, Rio Mesa 41

Rowland 52, Eastside 6

Royal 23, Fillmore 13

Chaparral 17, San Clemente 16

Heritage Christian 26, San Marino 7

Saugus 38, Buena 34

Serrano 31, Eisenhower 8

Orange Lutheran 21, Gardena Serra 13

JSerra 35, Sierra Canyon 7

Norte Vista 32, Silverado 13

Schurr 28, South Pasadena 0

St. Paul 21, Newport Harbor 17

Troy 38, Sunny Hills 6

Simi Valley 49, Valencia 41

Valley View 20, West Valley 6

Inglewood 35, Villa Park 14

Los Alamitos 71, Western 0

Yorba Linda 49, Mayfair 21

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield Liberty 19, Highland 14

Bell Gardens 33, Bell 11

Carson 56, Hawthorne 0

Cleveland 41, Harvard-Westlake 21

Clovis West 29, Huntington Beach Edison 28

Crean Lutheran 35, Denver Mullen 12

Bishop Alemany 42, Desert 0

Folsom 63, Long Beach Poly 20

Foothill 28, San Diego Madison 20

Gardena 14, Crespi 7

Honolulu Kamehameha 31, Warren 20

Lakewood 20, Carlsbad 17

Mount Miguel 47, St. Anthony 15

Brawley 36, Palm Desert 20

Rosamond 42, Littlerock 6

San Juan Hills 43, Oceanside 14

Service 45, Salt Lake City East 0

St. Monica 49, L.A. Hamilton 8

Sotomayor 36, La Puente 0

Granite Hills 70, Henderson (Nev.) Lake Mead Academy 14

Torrance 24, San Pedro 21

Tehachapi 26, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14

Viewpoint 38, California City 0

Village Christian 26, San Fernando 6

West Adams 30, Morningside 26

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

