Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Angelou 43, L.A. Marshall 8
Wilmington Banning 49, Dorsey 22
Palisades 57, Dymally 6
Kennedy 37, El Camino Real 0
Fulton 38, Canoga Park 0
Narbonne 28, Garfield 14
North Hollywood 52, Hawkins 0
King/Drew 28, L.A. Jordan 0
Manual Arts 46, Locke 20
Marquez 28, Legacy 6
Chatsworth 41, Monroe 6
Los Angeles 20, Panorama 12
Jefferson 69, Reseda 50
Rivera 20, Contreras 17
L.A. Roosevelt 28, Venice 15
Verdugo Hills 65, Roybal 7
Eagle Rock 48, Taft 8
Van Nuys 31, Mendez 7
View Park 32, Belmont 0
Washington 32, Hollywood 7
Westchester 47, Arleta 12
SOUTHERN SECTION
Manzanita League
Nuview Bridge 26, Desert Chapel 12
Nonleague
Agoura 48, Oak Park 28
South El Monte 21, Alhambra 6
Capistrano Valley Christian 34, Arroyo 6
Peninsula 15, Alta Loma 8
Brentwood 35, Antelope Valley 0
Oak Hills 23, Aquinas 8
Arlington 28, Western Christian 0.
Artesia 28, Long Beach Cabrillo 26
Garden Grove 42, Bellflower 0
Bishop Diego 34, Salesian 13
San Dimas 49, Burbank 14
Calabasas 9, Oxnard 6
Oaks Christian 24, Chaminade 17
Santa Barbara 42, Camarillo 17
Charter Oak 44, Canyon Country Canyon 6
Claremont 19, Diamond Ranch 14
Cerritos Valley Christian 49, Gahr 23
Corona del Mar 21, Rancho Verde 0
Desert Mirage 19, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 14
El Dorado 21, Diamond Bar 19
El Modena 41, Thousand Oaks 34
Tustin 35, El Toro 6
Etiwanda 55, Grand Terrace 0
Firebaugh 49, Verbum Dei 7
La Palma Kennedy 21, Garden Grove Pacifica 20
Orange Lutheran 21, Serra 13
Los Altos 22, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Golden Valley 19, Westlake 14
Grace Brethren 42, Santa Rosa Academy 6
Vista Murrieta 38, Great Oak 14
Quartz Hill 21, Hart 13
Hemet 17, Tahquitz 7
Riverside Hillcrest 47, Corona 14
Hueneme 38, California Military Institute 7
Inglewood 35, Villa Park 14
Mountain View 63, Mark Keppel 22
King 35, Eastvale Roosevelt 18
Carter 34, La Sierra 13
Laguna Beach 46, St. Margaret’s 13
Aliso Niguel 21, Laguna Hills 14
Lancaster 22, Sultana 0
Newbury Park 52, Millikan 15
L.A. Cathedral 16, Loyola 13
Marina 3, Westminster 0
Liberty 27, Temecula Valley 17
Lompoc 30, Nipomo 7
Bonita 27, Pasadena Muir 7
Tesoro 34, Murrieta Mesa 13
Murrieta Valley 35, Rancho Cucamonga 19
Cajon 29, Norco 7
Ramona 33, Riverside North 19
Norwalk 49, Montebello 6
Banning 53, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Downey 42, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 21
Oxnard Pacifica 42, West Ranch 6
Segerstrom 37, Palm Springs 0
St. Paul 21, Newport Harbor 17
Monrovia 35, Palmdale 7
Temescal Canyon 28, Paloma Valley 14
Paramount 27, Santa Ana 7
Pasadena Poly 18, Hoover 15
El Monte 47, Pomona 7
Redlands 34, Citrus Hill 6
Vista del Lago 55, Redlands East Valley 38
Moorpark 42, Rio Mesa 41
Rowland 52, Eastside 6
Royal 23, Fillmore 13
Chaparral 17, San Clemente 16
Heritage Christian 26, San Marino 7
Saugus 38, Buena 34
Serrano 31, Eisenhower 8
JSerra 35, Sierra Canyon 7
Norte Vista 32, Silverado 13
Schurr 28, South Pasadena 0
Troy 38, Sunny Hills 6
Simi Valley 49, Valencia 41
Valley View 20, West Valley 6
Los Alamitos 71, Western 0
Yorba Linda 49, Mayfair 21
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield Liberty 19, Highland 14
Bell Gardens 33, Bell 11
Carson 56, Hawthorne 0
Cleveland 41, Harvard-Westlake 21
Clovis West 29, Huntington Beach Edison 28
Crean Lutheran 35, Denver Mullen 12
Bishop Alemany 42, Desert 0
Folsom 63, Long Beach Poly 20
Foothill 28, San Diego Madison 20
Gardena 14, Crespi 7
Honolulu Kamehameha 31, Warren 20
Lakewood 20, Carlsbad 17
Mount Miguel 47, St. Anthony 15
Brawley 36, Palm Desert 20
Rosamond 42, Littlerock 6
San Juan Hills 43, Oceanside 14
Service 45, Salt Lake City East 0
St. Monica 49, L.A. Hamilton 8
Sotomayor 36, La Puente 0
Granite Hills 70, Henderson (Nev.) Lake Mead Academy 14
Torrance 24, San Pedro 21
Tehachapi 26, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14
Viewpoint 38, California City 0
Village Christian 26, San Fernando 6
West Adams 30, Morningside 26
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
