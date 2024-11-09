Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football playoff scores

By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores:

CITY SECTION

First Round

Division I

Eagle Rock 8, Crenshaw 7

Cleveland 16, Bell 13

Palisades 35, South East 32

North Hollywood 36, Granada Hills 30

Franklin 28, Venice 17

King/Drew 35, Marquez 13

Westchester 44, Huntington Park 40

Kennedy 48, Roosevelt 28

Division II

Arleta 58, Jordan 34

Angelou 23, Grant 17 (OT)

South Gate 46, Bernstein 34

Wilson 42, Fairfax 20

Chatsworth 38, San Fernando 21

Verdugo Hills 28, Lincoln 17

Sylmar 14, Legacy 7

El Camino Real 49, Hamilton 7

Division III

Panorama 34, Santee 36

Los Angeles 26, Rancho Dominguez 14

Fremont 36, Manual Arts 16

Chavez 28, Jefferson 12

Fulton 14, University 8

Van Nuys 31, Contreras 6

Taft 48, Dymally 0

Washington 33, Poly 26 (3 OT)

8 Man

Quarterfinals

Animo Robinson d. Discovery, forfeit

New Designs University Park 48, East Valley 8

Sherman Oaks CES 58, USC Hybrid 14

Valley Oaks CES 16, New Designs Watts 8

SOUTHERN SECTION

First Round

Division 1

Mater Dei, bye

Sierra Canyon 38, Servite 14

Centennial, bye

Mission Viejo, bye

Orange Lutheran, bye

JSerra, bye

Santa Margarita 59, Inglewood 26

St. John Bosco, bye

Division 2

Murrieta Valley 49, Rancho Cucamonga 42

Los Alamitos 36, Leuzinger 22

Oaks Christian 30, Oak Hills 26

San Juan Hills 34, Beaumont 0

Gardena Serra 28, Downey 7

Yorba Linda 42, Chaparral 26

San Clemente 42, Damien 7

Newbury Park 27, San Jacinto 0

Division 3

Simi Valley 49, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 47

La Habra 27, Mira Costa 24

Crean Lutheran 20, Millikan 17

Loyola 30, Tustin 13

Bonita 35, Cathedral 20

Cajon 52, Chino Hills 22

Vista Murrieta 23, Villa Park 20

Division 4

St. Bonaventure 47, Orange Vista 30

Redondo Union 7, Aquinas 6

Apple Valley 35, Charter Oak 6

Culver City 38, Capistrano Valley 25

Oxnard Pacifica 47, Laguna Beach 14

Long Beach Poly 28, Northview 19

Thousand Oaks 14, St. Paul 10

Division 5

Huntington Beach 56, Western 39

Summit 37, Torrance 7

Rio Mesa 21, Ventura 18

La Serna 28, Troy 7

Foothill 30, Moorpark 28

Lakewood 50, Valencia 26

Mayfair 37, Trabuco Hills 30

Palos Verdes 16, Brea Olinda 10

Division 6

Muir 22, Schurr 19

St. Francis 50, Calabasas 22

Northwood 34, Ayala 20

Murrieta Mesa 42, Ontario Christian 0

Rancho Verde 47, Hart 34

Glendora 31, Agoura 7

San Dimas 43, Aliso Niguel 21

Dana Hills 45, Barstow 41

Division 7

West Torrance 24, West Valley 20

Oak Park 53, Camarillo 43

Rio Hondo Prep 35, Ramona 0

Riverside King 24, Vista del Lago 0

Warren 35, Palm Desert 7

Golden Valley 35, El Toro 21

Yucaipa 35, Marina 25

Peninsula 17, Citrus Valley 14

Division 8

Lancaster 18, La Quinta 17

Hemet 58, Rancho Christian 19

Serrano 28, Norte Vista 21

Irvine 34, Los Osos 32

Salesian 31, Esperanza 7

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21, Cypress 14

Segerstrom 25, Paramount 12

Division 9

Highland 21, Cerritos 17

Burbank 47, Monrovia 42

Quartz Hill 35, Kennedy 0

Long Beach Wilson 42, Victor Valley 13

Village Christian 64, Covina 34

St. Genevieve 34, Norwalk 27

Great Oak 42, Coachella Valley 7

Division 10

St. Anthony 31, South Hills 14

Shadow Hills 27, El Segundo 14

Garden Grove Pacifica 7, La Canada 3

Brentwood 38, St. Monica Prep 32

South Pasadena 35, Patriot 28

Valley View 35, Moreno Valley 3

Silverado 52, Linfield Christian 35

Chino 14, San Marcos 13

Division 11

Portola 31, Don Lugo 20

Big Bear 45, Capistrano Valley Christian 33

Los Amigos 21, Perris 18

Baldwin Park 42, Colton 28

Grand Terrace 20, Santa Fe 7

Division 12

Mary Star 51, Fontana 27

Chaffey 46, Eisenhower 16

Palmdale 48, Woodbridge 7

Carter 53, Trinity Classical Academy 15

Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, Yucca Valley 42

Estancia 38, Rim of the World 22

Dos Pueblos 35, Crescenta Valley 27

Canyon Springs 41, Banning 20

Division 13

Gahr 41, La Puente 14

Artesia 31, Desert Hot Springs 21

Arrowhead Christian 58, Nogales 50

Anaheim 21, AB Miller 10

Lynwood 24, South El Monte 12

El Monte 55, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 27

Pasadena 23, Santa Rosa Academy 15

San Marino 35, Hawthorne 6

Division 14

Nordhoff 47, Hamilton 0

San Gabriel 47, Desert Christian Academy 7

Costa Mesa 42, Temecula Prep 13

Century 30, Arroyo 29

8 Man

First round

Division 1

Flintridge Prep 35, Sage Hill 7

California School for the Deaf Riverside 88, Cal Lutheran 58

Divison 2

Avalon 47, United Christian Academy 0

Lancaster Baptist 47, Malibu 6

Valley Christian 63, San Luis Obispo Classical 16

Hesperia Christian 80, Lancaster Desert Christian 42

Coast Union 58, Laguna Blanca 14

Cornerstone Christian 53, Downey Calvary Chapel 8

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

