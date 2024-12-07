Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores and Saturday’s bowl game schedule:
SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES
DIVISION 1-AA
San Diego Lincoln 34, Newbury Park 27
DIVISION 2-AA
Oxnard Pacifica 37, Narbonne 20
DIVISION 3-AA
Bakersfield Frontier 39, Murrieta Mesa 7
DIVISION 4-AA
Highland 33, Coalinga 31
DIVISION 5-AA
Lakeside El Capitan 33, Silverado 19
DIVISION 6-AA
Portola 35, King/Drew 34
DIVISION 7-AA
Lindsay 35, Chatsworth 20
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1-A
Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison (10-4) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2-A
Palos Verdes (9-5) vs. Bakersfield Christian (11-2) at South Torrance, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3-A
Rio Hondo Prep (12-1) at Poway (6-7), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 4-A
St. Augustine (4-10) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias (5-9), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 5-A
Selma (9-5) at Palmdale (9-5), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 6-A
Pasadena (8-6) at Spring Valley Monte Vista (8-5), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 7-A
Panorama (8-6) at Whittier Pioneer (9-5), 6 p.m.
Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 13-14. Divisions 5-AA, 6-AA, 6-A, 7-AA, 7-A at Fullerton High; Divisions 4-AA, 4-A, 3-AA, 3-A, 5-A at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach; Divisions 1-AA, 1-A, 2-AA, 2-A at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Southern Section Division 1 champion Santa Ana Mater Dei (12-0) automatically advances to the state Open Division final vs. North Coast Section Open Division champion Concord De La Salle (12-0) at 8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14, at Saddleback.
