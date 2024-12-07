Advertisement
Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores and Saturday’s bowl game schedule:

SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES

DIVISION 1-AA

San Diego Lincoln 34, Newbury Park 27

DIVISION 2-AA

Oxnard Pacifica 37, Narbonne 20

DIVISION 3-AA

Bakersfield Frontier 39, Murrieta Mesa 7

DIVISION 4-AA

Highland 33, Coalinga 31

DIVISION 5-AA

Lakeside El Capitan 33, Silverado 19

DIVISION 6-AA

Portola 35, King/Drew 34

DIVISION 7-AA

Lindsay 35, Chatsworth 20

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1-A

Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison (10-4) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2-A

Palos Verdes (9-5) vs. Bakersfield Christian (11-2) at South Torrance, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3-A

Rio Hondo Prep (12-1) at Poway (6-7), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4-A

St. Augustine (4-10) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias (5-9), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 5-A

Selma (9-5) at Palmdale (9-5), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 6-A

Pasadena (8-6) at Spring Valley Monte Vista (8-5), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 7-A

Panorama (8-6) at Whittier Pioneer (9-5), 6 p.m.

Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 13-14. Divisions 5-AA, 6-AA, 6-A, 7-AA, 7-A at Fullerton High; Divisions 4-AA, 4-A, 3-AA, 3-A, 5-A at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach; Divisions 1-AA, 1-A, 2-AA, 2-A at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Southern Section Division 1 champion Santa Ana Mater Dei (12-0) automatically advances to the state Open Division final vs. North Coast Section Open Division champion Concord De La Salle (12-0) at 8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14, at Saddleback.

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


