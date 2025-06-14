The Times’ 2025 All-Star baseball and softball coverage
By Los Angeles Times staff
Complete coverage of The Times’ All-Star baseball and softball teams, from the players and coaches of the year to capsules on each player and the final 2025 rankings.
Seth Hernandez goes 9-1 with a 0.39 ERA for Corona High to earn a second consecutive honor as the top baseball player in the Southland.
Andy Rojo guided St. John Bosco High to the Southern Section Division 1 championship and Southern California Regional Division I title.
For guiding his team to a 29-3 record with a combination of young and veteran players, Rick Robinson has been selected The Times’ softball coach of the year.
A look at The Times’ All-Star high school baseball team for the 2025 season.
St. John Bosco finishes No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the 2025 season.
Norco, El Modena and Rosary finish in the top three spots of CalHiSports’ top 20 softball rankings for the Southland in 2025.