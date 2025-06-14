Advertisement
Sports

The Times’ 2025 All-Star baseball and softball coverage

St. John Bosco High teammates celebrate with a dogpile on the field after winning the regional baseball title.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Complete coverage of The Times’ All-Star baseball and softball teams, from the players and coaches of the year to capsules on each player and the final 2025 rankings.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement