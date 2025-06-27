Mission Viejo, Mater Dei could meet in seven-on-seven passing tournament

Saturday is one of those busy days in summer passing competitions for fans to get a sneak peek of the high school football season.

Mission Viejo is hosting a seven-on-seven passing tournament that includes Mater Dei, which will then take its mandatory two-week dead period immediately after the tournament. A matchup of Mission Viejo and quarterback Luke Fahey against Mater Dei’s outstanding defensive backs will be something that’s likely to take place.

Mission Viejo seven on seven tournament schedule for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/C5CFFgwcs6 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 24, 2025

Santa Margarita has pulled out from participating in the Mission Viejo tournament and will be replaced by Schurr, which won a tournament earlier this month.

There’s also an eight-team passing tournament at St. John Bosco featuring the Braves, Servite and Gardena Serra, among others. Salinas pulled out and has been replaced by La Sierra in Riverside.

Saturday schedule for Redondo Union passing tournament. pic.twitter.com/ZpTED2hoUT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 26, 2025

Simi Valley, Redondo Union and Baldwin Park are also hosting tournaments this weekend.

Simi Valley seven on seven passing tournament on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/LBUavtYRyI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 25, 2025

After Saturday, the next big day for passing tournaments is July 12, featuring Huntington Beach Edison’s Battle at the Beach, along with tournaments at Ocean View and Huntington Beach.