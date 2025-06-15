The Times’ baseball player of the year: Seth Hernandez of Corona

Seth Hernandez of Corona celebrates his second three-run homer against Los Osos in a Southern Section Division 1 playoff game.

Years from now, when Seth Hernandez is pitching in the major leagues and pro baseball commentators are debating just how good he might become, those who saw him throw during his two years of high school baseball at Corona High will gladly offer their fondest memories.

The statistics are impressive enough: In 53 1/3 innings this season, he struck out 105, gave up 19 hits and three earned runs for an ERA of 0.39. The most impressive statistic was walking only seven batters while using a 99-mph fastball. It showed his pinpoint control and how much he had improved over his junior season, when he walked 15 in 56 innings.

Seth Hernandez brings the heat to get out of first and third situation. End of 1, Corona 0, St. John Bosco 0 pic.twitter.com/KeGNO3JN9w — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 27, 2025

“That was his goal,” coach Andy Wise said. “What are we going to do to get better?”

His pitching mechanics became more consistent, generating the kind of power and accuracy to cause people to repeatedly use the word “special” in describing him on the mound. There also was the time he hit two three-run homers in the Panthers’ Southern Section Division 1 playoff victory over Los Osos.

Seth Hernandez of Corona. (Nick Koza)

He wasn’t perfect, though, losing 2-0 to St. John Bosco in the Division 1 semifinals, finishing his high school career with an 18-1 pitching record for two seasons. He didn’t mope. He didn’t make excuses afterward. He knew there would be more challenges ahead.

“I’m still a kid,” he said.

For a season of excellence, Hernandez has been named The Times’ baseball player of the year for the second consecutive season. He’s expected to be a high pick in next month’s amateur draft. He also was named the Gatorade national player of the year.

One of his strengths for years has been his ability to perform while being watched by scouts, fans and opponents. He’s comfortable in his environment, used to the attention and is particularly ready to begin his pro career and keep on a path toward pitching in the big leagues.

With Southern California having produced first-round draft picks such as Paul Skenes (El Toro), Gerrit Cole (Orange Lutheran), Trevor Bauer (Hart), Max Fried (Harvard-Westlake) and Jack Flaherty (Harvard-Westlake) in recent years, it’s pretty clear that Hernandez’s resume fits in well and offers confidence in his abilities.

He’s also glad he decided to play high school baseball after being home-schooled.

“At the end of the day, I have brothers for life and I’ll never forget the memories I spent with them,” he said of his high school days.