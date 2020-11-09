El Camino Real will no longer be known as the Conquistadores

El Camino Real, a charter school in Woodland Hills, is changing its mascot and will soon no longer be the Conquistadores, according to head of school David Hussey.

Students will get the opportunity to weigh in and vote on a new nickname, Hussey said.

As for the reason for changing mascots, Hussey said, “It’s been a discussion for the past three or four years. This year seemed to be a good year to finally get it done.”

ECR will no longer be the Conquistadors and these are the possible mascots.



The school has been taking recommendations and will soon offer a reduced list of candidates for students to consider for its mascot.

“I just want something to represent what the kids want,” Hussey said.