High School Sports

El Camino Real will no longer be known as the Conquistadores

El Camino Real will no longer be known as the Conquistadores. Students will vote on a new mascot.
(El Camino Real)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
El Camino Real, a charter school in Woodland Hills, is changing its mascot and will soon no longer be the Conquistadores, according to head of school David Hussey.

Students will get the opportunity to weigh in and vote on a new nickname, Hussey said.

As for the reason for changing mascots, Hussey said, “It’s been a discussion for the past three or four years. This year seemed to be a good year to finally get it done.”

The school has been taking recommendations and will soon offer a reduced list of candidates for students to consider for its mascot.

“I just want something to represent what the kids want,” Hussey said.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

