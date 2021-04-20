Roundup: David Diaz scores twice to help keep Birmingham soccer unbeaten

There’s no doubting how big the soccer matchup was Tuesday matching unbeaten El Camino Real against unbeaten Birmingham. They are not only the best in the City Section, but both have shown they can play against top Southern Section teams.

Birmingham coach EB Madha has long believed this could be one of his best teams, and the Patriots sure looked dominant in a 4-0 victory, improving to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the West Valley League.

David Diaz got an early goal for Birmingham, then set up a second goal from Enrique Pineda. The Patriots opened a 3-0 lead at the break after a goal from Marcos Guerrero. Then Diaz added his second goal of the game.

Madha considers Diaz, who also kicks for the football team, as a potential future pro soccer player.

“He plays with an intensity that none of the other guys play with,” Madha said. “He had not stepped up until today.”

Birmingham tried to set up a game with L.A. Cathedral, the No. 1 team in Southern Section Division 1. It didn’t work out. If there are Southern California regional playoffs, perhaps the matchup will happen.

“It was a good performance by the younger players that jumped in for a couple players that were injured,” Madha said.

Downey 3, Warren 0: Diego Cortes scored two goals in the victory.

Baseball

Harvard-Westlake 4, Loyola 0: Christian Becerra threw a three-hit shutout, striking out nine. George Cooper hit a home run.

Alemany 3, St. Francis 1: The Warriors won the Mission League game. Michael Nunez struck out 11.

South Hills 5, Etiwanda 0: Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

San Pedro 4, Garfield 1: Rhett Peterlin struck out six in a complete game.

Capistrano Valley 9, Corona Santiago 2: Matthew Dobson had two hits and two RBIs.

Simi Valley 4, Moorpark 0: Shane Alderete threw the shutout with five strikeouts and one walk.

Santa Margarita 7, Mira Costa 4: Collin Clarke allowed no hits and no runs in four innings of shutout relief. Ethan Flanagan and Trent Caraway each had two hits.

Elsinore 11, Vista del Lago 4: Kyle Thoulion had four RBIs.

Beckman 4, Irvine 2: Nick McLain, Blake Dimos, Jacob Zamosky and Paul Murrow each had two hits for Beckman.

Softball

Los Alamitos 14, Marina 4: Taylor Johnson hit a three-run home run as the Griffins improved to 10-0. Sophie Nugent hit a three-run home run, and freshman Alyssa Ramos also homered.

Girls’ basketball

Chaminade 70, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 43: Jessa Thurman scored 20 points.