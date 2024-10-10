JSerra baseball coach Brett Kay criticizes colleges for dropping recruits late in year

College baseball recruiting has become unpredictable because of an expected reduction in roster limits from 40 to 34 for the 2026 season, creating one story after another of programs deciding to withdraw offers to previously committed high school players in the past year. Now it’s happened to a JSerra baseball player, and coach Brett Kay is not pleased because of the timing.

Someone needs to be held accountable. This is 3 days before Fall period over. A month before signing day. I will not recommend any player to USC and their staff moving forward. This is pure insanity what some are doing to HS kids. https://t.co/QkD1kKPpH6 — JSerra Baseball (@JSerraLionsBB) October 10, 2024

Kay, whose team won consecutive Southern Section Division 1 championships in 2022 and 2023, said senior infielder Cole Strane, who has been committed to USC for more than two years, was informed this week the Trojans no longer had a spot for him. Kay responded on X, “I will no longer recommend any player to USC and their staff moving forward.”

Reached by phone on Thursday, Kay said he was upset at the lack of communication from USC.

“We need to stand up as high school coaches and support our players,” he said. “I get the roster changes, but I’m asking the coaches of these program to communicate. Give kids the opportunity to be seen by someone else. The school was his dream school. What is he supposed to do now?”

The dead period for college baseball coaches to watch players begins on Monday and lasts until March. The early signing period is a month away. Other schools let players know they would not have a spot for them months ago. College baseball is changing, with the limit of 11.7 scholarships per team going away and schools allowed to offer as many scholarships as they can afford.

New Long Beach State coach TJ Bruce said he made recruiting decisions months ago even though the 40-man rosters are the current rule. “We’ve been operating at 34 for the coming years,” he said. “I’d rather go out and find players than cut six guys.”

When asked for a response, USC provided the following statement: “Due to NCAA rules, we cannot comment on prospective student-athletes.”